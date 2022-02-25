<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.29; (P) 154.59; (R1) 155.80; More…

GBP/JPY recovered after dropping to 153.34. But still, with 155.48 support turned resistance intact, further decline is expected. Fall from 158.04 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 158.19. Break of 152.88 will target 148.94 support next. However, firm break of 155.48 will dampen this view and turn bias back to the upside for 158.04 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 158.19 are seen as developing into a consolidation pattern to up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Downside should be contained by 123.94 to 158.19 at 145.10 to bring rebound. Firm break of 158.19 will resume the up trend to long term fibonacci level at 167.93. However, sustained break of 145.10 will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 137.02.