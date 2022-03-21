<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.17; (P) 156.70; (R1) 157.54; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains mildly on the upside at this point. Corrective pattern from 158.19 could have completed with three waves to 150.95 already. Further rise would be seen to 158.04/19 resistance zone. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, below 155.43 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) should still be in progress, and notable support from 5 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 to 122.75 at 167.93. This will now remain the favored case as long as 148.94 support holds.