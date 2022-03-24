<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.99; (P) 160.05; (R1) 161.06; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat and some consolidations could be seen. But downside should be contained above 156.35 minor support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 161.07 will continue larger up trend, and target 61.8% projection of 136.96 to 158.19 from 150.95 at 164.07.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) should still be in progress, and notable support from 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93. Sustained break there will be a long term bullish signal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 148.94 support holds.