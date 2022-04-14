<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.58; (P) 164.21; (R1) 165.46; More…

GBP/JPY’s breach of 164.61 resistance indicates resumption of larger up trend. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rise should be seen to long term fibonacci level at 167.93 next. On the downside, below 162.72 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first. But overall outlook will stay bullish as long as 159.02 support holds.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress, and notable support from 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93. Sustained break there will be a long term bullish signal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 150.95 support holds.