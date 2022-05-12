<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.25; (P) 159.79; (R1) 160.73; More…

GBP/JPY’s fall from 168.50 resumed by breaking through 159.59 and intraday bias is back on the downside. Current fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 150.95 to 168.40 at 157.61. Strong support is expected there to complete the correction to bring rebound. On the upside, above 162.16 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 168.40 high. However, sustained break of 157.61 will bring deeper fall back to 150.95 key structural support.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 150.95 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.