Daily Pivots: (S1) 164.73; (P) 165.19; (R1) 165.91; More…

No change in GBP/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias remains on the upside for retesting 168.67. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, however, break of 159.97 will bring deeper fall back towards 155.57 support instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 155.57 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.