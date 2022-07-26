<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.40; (P) 164.25; (R1) 165.48; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with current recovery. Outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 168.67 is extending with another falling leg. Deeper fall could be seen to 160.37 support. On the upside, above 165.13 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 166.23 resistance again.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 155.57 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.