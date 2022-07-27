<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.82; (P) 164.40; (R1) 165.31; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral first. Corrective pattern from 168.67 could still extend further. Below 162.98 minor support will target 160.37. Nevertheless, break of 166.23 will bring retest of 168.67 high instead. And, larger up trend might be ready to resume in this case.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 155.57 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.