Daily Pivots: (S1) 165.71; (P) 166.38; (R1) 167.53; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for retesting 168.67 high first. Decisive break there will confirm and target 100% projection of 155.57 to 168.67 from 159.42 at 172.42. On the downside, below 164.28 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will remain the favored case as long as 155.57 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.