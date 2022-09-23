<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.13; (P) 161.29; (R1) 163.44; More…

GBP/JPY’s break of 159.42 support is taken as a early sign of bearish trend reversal. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 155.57 support first. Decisive break there should confirm this bearish case. On the upside, above 162.28 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. However, firm break of 155.57 will confirm medium term topping, after rejection by 167.93. Outlook will be turned bearish for deeper decline.