Fri, Sep 23, 2022 @ 10:10 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.13; (P) 161.29; (R1) 163.44; More…

GBP/JPY’s break of 159.42 support is taken as a early sign of bearish trend reversal. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 155.57 support first. Decisive break there should confirm this bearish case. On the upside, above 162.28 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. However, firm break of 155.57 will confirm medium term topping, after rejection by 167.93. Outlook will be turned bearish for deeper decline.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.