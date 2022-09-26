GBP/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Mon, Sep 26, 2022 @ 17:08 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.81; (P) 157.13; (R1) 158.80; More…

GBP/JPY recovered strongly after diving to 148.93. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 160.64 support turned resistance holds. Break of 148.93 will resume the decline from 169.10 towards 141.19 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 (2020 low) has completed at 169.10. 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 169.10 at 151.84 is already met, and there could be some support from there for rebound. But risk will now stay on the downside as long as 169.10 resistance holds. Sustained trading below 151.84 will target 61.8% retracement at 141.19.

