GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY rebounded further to 165.69 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. While further rise could be seen, strong resistance might be seen from 169.10 high to limit upside, at least on first attempt. On the downside, below 159.41 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 148.93 again. However, firm break of 169.10 will confirm resumption of larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, strong support from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 169.10 at 151.84 suggests that price actions from 169.10 are developing into a corrective pattern only. That is, rise from 123.94 (2020 low) should resume at a later stage. This will now remain the favored case as long as 148.93 support holds.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 151.00) holds, rise from 122.75 could still extend higher at a later stage. However, sustained break of 55 month EMA will ague that whole rise has completed, and open up deeper fall back to 116.83/122.75 support zone.