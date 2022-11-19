GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Last week’s recovery suggests that GBP/JPY’s correction from 172.11 has completed at 163.20, after hitting 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 172.11 at 163.25. Initial bias is mildly on the upside for retesting 172.11 high first. On the downside, however, sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 172.11 at 163.25 will bring deeper decline to 61.8% retracement at 157.78 and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of medium term topping yet. Up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) could still resume through 172.11 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 159.71 support will argue that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 123.94, and deeper decline would be seen back towards 148.93 support.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 151.88) holds, rise from 122.75 could still extend higher at a later stage. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high).