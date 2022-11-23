<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 167.34; (P) 167.83; (R1) 168.30; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays mildly on the upside as rebound from 163.02 is still in progress. Correction from 172.11 might have completed at 163.20, after hitting 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 172.11 at 163.25. Further rise would be seen to retest 172.11 high. On the downside, however, below 166.08 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of medium term topping yet. Up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) could still resume through 172.11 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 159.71 support will argue that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 123.94, and deeper decline would be seen back towards 148.93 support.