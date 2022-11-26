GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY’s rise from 163.02 lost momentum ahead of 169.07 minor resistance last week. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 169.07 resistance will argue that larger up trend is ready to resume through 172.11 high. However, break of 166.08 minor support will turn bias back to the downside to extend the corrective pattern from 172.11 with another fall.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of medium term topping yet. Up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) could still resume through 172.11 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 159.71 support will argue that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 123.94, and deeper decline would be seen back towards 148.93 support.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 151.94) holds, rise from 122.75 could still extend higher at a later stage. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high).