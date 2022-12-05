<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 164.10; (P) 165.04; (R1) 166.05; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with current recovery, but further decline is still expected as long as 167.40 resistance intact. Decisive break of 163.02 will resume the whole fall from 172.11, and target 100% projection of 172.11 to 163.02 from 168.99 at 159.90.

In the bigger picture, medium term upside momentum has been diminishing as seen in bearish divergence condition in weekly MACD. Sustained break of 55 week EMA (now at 160.66) will argue that it’s already correcting whole up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Nevertheless, before that, such up trend could still extend through 172.11 high.