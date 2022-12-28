Wed, Dec 28, 2022 @ 06:45 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.22; (P) 160.58; (R1) 160.97; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Further decline is expected as long as 162.24. Break of 158.57 will target 161.8% projection of 172.11 to 163.02 from 169.26 at 154.55 next. However, break of 162.24 will turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, sustained break of 55 week EMA (now at 161.26) will confirm medium term topping at 172.11, on bearish divergence condition in weekly MACD. Fall from 172.11 should be correcting whole up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Deeper decline should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 172.11 at 153.70 and possibly below. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 day EMA (now at 166.11) holds.

