GBP/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.32; (P) 161.53; (R1) 161.88; More…

GBP/JPY’s rebound from 155.33 finally accelerates higher and the development argues that whole correction from 172.11 has completed with three waves down to 155.33. 163.02 support turned resistance was taken out too. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 169.26/172.11 resistance zone. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 160.44 minor support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 172.11 medium term should have completed at 155.33. With 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 172.11 at 153.70 intact, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.