Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.04; (P) 163.41; (R1) 163.85;

GBP/JPY is staying in consolidation below 165.99 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally is still expected as long as 161.18 support holds. As noted before, corrective fall from 172.11 should have completed at 155.33 already. Break of 165.99 will target 169.26 resistance first, and then 172.11 high.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 172.11 medium term should have completed at 155.33. With 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 intact, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.