GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY fell to as 158.54 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Current development suggests that fall from 165.99 is a falling leg of the whole decline from 172.11. Deeper decline is expected as long as 164.12 resistance holds. Break of 158.54 will target a retest on 155.33 low.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 153.06) holds, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) could still extend higher at a later stage to 195.86 (2015 high).