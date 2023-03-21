<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 159.55; (P) 160.65; (R1) 162.32; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment and outlook is unchanged. Current development suggests that fall from 165.99 is a falling leg of the whole decline from 172.11. Deeper decline is expected as long as 164.12 resistance holds. Break of 158.54 will target a retest on 155.33 low.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.