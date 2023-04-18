<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 165.88; (P) 166.26; (R1) 166.81; More…

Breach of 166.82 temporary top suggests that rise from 155.33 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside, and further rally would be seen to 169.26 resistance. On the downside, below 165.38 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again. But still, outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 162.75 support holds.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.