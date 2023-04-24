<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 165.92; (P) 166.50; (R1) 167.48; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment, and further rally is expected as long as 165.38 support holds. On the upside, break of 167.95 will resume the rebound from 155.33 to 169.26 resistance. However, firm break of 165.38 will argue that the corrective pattern from 172.11 is starting another falling leg. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 162.75 support and below.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.