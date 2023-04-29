GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY’s rally from 155.33 continued last week and accelerated to as high as 171.15. Initial bias remains on the upside this week for retesting 172.11 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend and target 100% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 178.51. On the downside, below 167.95 support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is likely ready to resume. Next target is 161.8% projection of 122.75 (2016 low) to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. This will now remain the favored case as long as 165.40 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 M EMA (now at 153.82) holds, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) could still extend higher at a later stage to 195.86 (2015 high).