Fri, May 19, 2023 @ 10:29 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 171.49; (P) 171.83; (R1) 172.45; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays neutral as it’s staying in range below 172.30. On the upside, break of 172.30 will resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 178.51. Nevertheless, firm break of 167.82 support should confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back to 165.40 support and possible below instead.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 172.11 resistance (2022 high). Decisive break there will resume whole up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Next target will be 161.8% projection of 122.75 (2016 low) to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. Nevertheless, firm break of 165.40 support will indicate rejection by 172.11 and extend the corrective pattern from there with another falling leg.

