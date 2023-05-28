Sun, May 28, 2023 @ 17:14 GMT
GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s up trend continued last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Next target is 100% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 178.51. Nevertheless, break of 171.26 minor support will delay the bullish case, and turn bias to the downside for deeper retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target will be 161.8% projection of 122.75 (2016 low) to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 155.33 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 M EMA (now at 154.52) holds, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) could still extend higher at a later stage to 195.86 (2015 high).

