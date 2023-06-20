GBP/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 181.20; (P) 181.68; (R1) 182.13; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral as retreat from 182.10 is extending lower. Downside of retreat should be contained above 174.33 to bring another rally. Break of 182.10 will resume larger up trend to 138.2% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 187.36.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.