GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s up trend continued last week and hit as high as 182.92. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 138.2% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 187.36 next. On the downside, however, break of 179.90 support will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) in still in progress to retest 195.86 (2015 high). Based on current momentum, break of 195.86 is in favor. But strong resistance could still be seen from 61.8% retracement of 251.09 (2007 high) to 116.83 (2011 low) at 199.80 to limit upside on first attempt.