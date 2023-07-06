<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.29; (P) 183.65; (R1) 184.15; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat. Break of 182.12 support will turn bias back to the downside for deeper correction. But downside should be contained above 172.30 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 183.99 will resume larger up trend to 138.2% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 187.36.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.