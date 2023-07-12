<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 180.88; (P) 181.44; (R1) 182.07; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the downside as fall from 183.99 short term top is in progress for 179.90. Firm break there will target 55 D EMA (now at 176.39). On the upside, above 182.00 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, uptrend from 123.94 (2020 low) is expected to continue. On resumption, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 172.11 will argue that larger correction is already underway.