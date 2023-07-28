Fri, Jul 28, 2023 @ 07:03 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 176.61; (P) 179.27; (R1) 181.12; More…

GBP/JPY’s fall from 183.99 resumed by break through 179.45 and intraday bias is back on the downside. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 176.29) will pave the way to 38.2% retracement of 155.33 to 183.99 at 173.04. On the upside, above 180.51 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is expected to continue through 183.99 at a later stage, towards 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 172.11 will argue that larger correction is already underway.

