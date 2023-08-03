<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 181.54; (P) 182.40; (R1) 183.03; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral at this point, but outlook is unchanged. Corrective pattern from 183.99 should have completed with three waves down to 176.29. Above 183.23 will target 183.99 resistance first. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. However, break of 180.85 will turn bias to the downside to extend the corrective pattern from 183.99 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is expected to continue through 183.99 at a later stage, towards 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 172.11 will argue that larger correction is already underway.