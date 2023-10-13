<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 181.89; (P) 182.85; (R1) 183.37; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral first with current retreat. Outlook is unchanged that pull back from 186.75 should have completed 178.02 already. Above 183.79 will resume the rebound from 178.02 to retest 186.75 high. On the downside, however, break of 181.23 will dampen this view, and turn bias back to the downside for 178.02 instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 186.75 is currently seen as a corrective move only. As long as 176.29 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress. Break of 186.75 will target 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 176.29 will confirm medium term topping, and bring lengthier and deeper consolidations.