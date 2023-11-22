<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 184.99; (P) 185.55; (R1) 186.62; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is back on the upside with break of 186.77 minor resistance. Retest of 188.26 high should be seen next. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside though, below 184.44 support will resume the fall from 188.26 to 183.79 resistance turned support.

In the bigger picture, as long as 180.74 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). However, firm break of 180.74 will now argue that a medium term top is formed, possibly in bearish divergence condition in D MACD, and bring deeper fall back to 178.02 support.