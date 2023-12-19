<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 179.99; (P) 180.59; (R1) 181.20; More…

GBP/JPY’s rebound from 178.32 accelerates higher today and focus is back on 184.43 resistance. Firm break there will argue that pull back from 188.63 has completed and bring retest of this high. Nevertheless, rejection by 184.43, followed by break of 178.32, will resume the whole fall from 188.63 to 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 188.63 at 173.46.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 188.63 medium term top are currently seen as a correction to the up trend from 148.93 (2022 low) only. As long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in favor to resume through 188.63 at a later stage.