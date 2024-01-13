GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s strong break of 184.15 resistance last week indicates that corrective fall from 188.63 has completed at 178.32. But as a temporary top was formed at 186.14, initial bias is neutral this week first. Further rally is in favor as long as 182.73 minor support holds. Break of 186.14 will target 188.63 high next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 188.63 medium term top are seen as a correction to the up trend from 148.93 (2022 low) only. As long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in favor to resume through 188.63 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) in still in progress despite loss of upside momentum as seen in W MACD. Further rise will remain in favor, as long as 172.11 support holds, to retest 195.86 (2015 high).