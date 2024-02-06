Tue, Feb 06, 2024 @ 11:50 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 185.83; (P) 186.74; (R1) 187.31; More

Range trading continues in GBP/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 187.60 will turn bias to the upside for 188.90. Break there will confirm resumption of larger up trend. Meanwhile, below 185.21 will turn bias to the downside and extend the correction from 188.90.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) in in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).

