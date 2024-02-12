Mon, Feb 12, 2024 @ 13:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 188.21; (P) 188.54; (R1) 188.84; More

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Decisive break of 188.90 resistance will confirm larger up trend resumption. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 178.71 to 188.90 from 185.21 at 191.50. For now, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 185.21 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) in in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.