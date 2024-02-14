GBP/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 188.87; (P) 189.48; (R1) 190.50; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat and some consolidations could be seen first. Downside should be contained well above 185.21 support to bring another rise. Break of 190.05 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 178.71 to 188.90 from 185.21 at 191.50.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) in in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).