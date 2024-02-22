Daily Pivots: (S1) 189.42; (P) 189.68; (R1) 190.21; More…

GBP/JPY’s up trend is trying to resume by breaking through 190.05. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 61.8% projection of 178.71 to 188.90 from 185.21 at 191.50. On the downside, below 189.05 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations again, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) in in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).