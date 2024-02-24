GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s up trend continued last week and there is no sign of topping yet. Initial bias remains on the upside this week for 61.8% projection of 178.71 to 188.90 from 185.21 at 191.50. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 195.40. On the downside, below 189.83 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 116.83 (2011 low). Further rally will remain in favor as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds. Break of 195.86 (2015 high) is possible. But strong resistance could be seen from 61.8% retracement of 251.09 (2007 high) to 116.83 at 199.80 to limit upside, at least on first attempt.