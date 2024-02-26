Daily Pivots: (S1) 190.36; (P) 190.76; (R1) 191.11; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat, and some consolidations would be seen first. Downside should be contained by 188.90 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, firm break of 61.8% projection of 178.71 to 188.90 from 185.21 at 191.50 will extend larger up trend to 100% projection at 195.40.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).