Tue, Feb 27, 2024 @ 08:17 GMT
ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 190.57; (P) 190.95; (R1) 191.55; More

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is back on the upside with breach of 191.12 temporary top. Firm break of 61.8% projection of 178.71 to 188.90 from 185.21 at 191.50 will extend larger up trend to 100% projection at 195.40. On the downside, however, break of 190.32 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).

