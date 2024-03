Daily Pivots: (S1) 188.67; (P) 189.75; (R1) 190.44; More….

Risk stays on the downside in GBP/JPY as long as 191.29 short term top holds. Break of 188.90 resistance turned support will extend the decline to 38.2% retracement of 178.32 to 191.29 at 186.33.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).