GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY fell to 188.22 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, below 188.22 will resume the decline from 191.29 to 38.2% retracement of 178.32 to 191.29 at 186.33. Sustained break there will raise the chance of larger scale correction and target 61.8% retracement at 183.27. On the upside, though, firm break of 55 4H EMA (now at 189.84) will retain near term bullishness and bring retest of 191.29 high.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 116.83 (2011 low). Further rally will remain in favor as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds. Break of 195.86 (2015 high) is possible. But strong resistance could be seen from 61.8% retracement of 251.09 (2007 high) to 116.83 at 199.80 to limit upside, at least on first attempt.