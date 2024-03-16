GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s break of 189.69 minor resistance suggests that correction from 191.29 has completed at 187.94 already. Initial bias is back on the upside for retesting 191.29 high first. Decisive break there will bring larger up trend resumption. On the downside, break of 187.94 will resume the correction to 38.2% retracement of 178.32 to 191.29 at 186.33.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 116.83 (2011 low). Further rally will remain in favor as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds. Break of 195.86 (2015 high) is possible. But strong resistance could be seen from 61.8% retracement of 251.09 (2007 high) to 116.83 at 199.80 to limit upside, at least on first attempt.