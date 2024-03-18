Daily Pivots: (S1) 188.94; (P) 189.49; (R1) 190.38; More…..

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Correction from 191.29 should have completed at 187.94 already. Further rise should be seen to retest 191.29 high first. Decisive break there will bring larger up trend resumption. On the downside, below 188.56 minor support will turn bias back to the downside to resume the correction instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).