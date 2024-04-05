Daily Pivots: (S1) 190.82; (P) 191.54; (R1) 192.05; More…..

GBP/JPY retreated after brief rebound and intraday bias remains is turned neutral again. . For now, further rally is expected as long as 190.02 support holds, in case of retreat. Break of 193.51 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 123.94 (2020 low), and is in progress for long term resistance (2015 high). Break of 187.94 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.