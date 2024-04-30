Tue, Apr 30, 2024 @ 08:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 193.15; (P) 196.84; (R1) 200.07; More..

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral as consolidations from 200.53 short term top continues. Outlook will remain bullish as long as 193.51 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 200.53 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Sustained break of 61.8% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 198.89 will pave the way to 100% projection at 211.65. Break of 189.97 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.