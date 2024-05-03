Daily Pivots: (S1) 191.09; (P) 193.43; (R1) 194.99; More..

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the downside at this point. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 191.42) will extend the fall from 200.53, as correction to rise from 178.32, to 61.8% retracement of 178.32 to 200.53 at 186.80. On the upside, break of 195.73 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral, and set up the range for sideway consolidations.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Sustained break of 61.8% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 198.89 will pave the way to 100% projection at 211.65. Break of 189.97 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.